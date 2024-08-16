The Gumich company has developed the Zhalo robot for creating smart minefields

Specialists from the Gumich company have developed a robotic platform on a wheeled chassis, Zhalo, which is designed to create smart minefields. This was reported by the company’s CEO, Alexander Gavrilov RIA Novosti.

“In essence, this is a smart minefield. An anti-tank mine TM-62 is placed on the “Zhalo”, then 100-200 robots go out onto the field. When their equipment needs to pass, they move to the sides, then return to their original position,” he said at the Army-2024 forum.

The mini-platform, about half a meter long, has a four-wheel drive chassis and a mine-dropping system. The vehicle can lay the munition at a certain point and leave the area.

In July, it became known that the Severny Press enterprise had created a kamikaze robot capable of carrying an anti-tank mine. The device can operate automatically using elements of artificial intelligence.

In March, the executive director of the Spektr design bureau, Andrey Bratenkov, announced work on the robotic platform-turncoat “Ezhik-M” for remote mining. The platform will be able to carry two TM-62 mines.