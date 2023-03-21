OKB “Astron” has developed a thermal imaging reconnaissance complex with a UAV400T drone

Specialists of the Astron Optical-Mechanical Design Bureau (OKB) have developed the Blokpost-4T long-range thermal imaging reconnaissance complex with intelligent analytics. The system received the UAV400T quadrocopter. This was announced by the General Director of the Design Bureau Vladimir Popov TASS.

According to him, the Russian army uses various optoelectronic means of collecting information about the area, including thermal imaging. The head of the Design Bureau noted that these complexes can provide either a large field of view or high image detail.

“We thought that integrating a “flying thermal imager” into the ground surveillance system would solve this dilemma in a non-standard and rather elegant way,” Popov said.

“Blockpost-4T” received a unified control system and image reception with its display on the monitor. Ground-based thermal imaging stations of the complex can detect a person at a distance of up to 800 meters and a car – up to two kilometers. Built-in video analytics highlights detected objects on the screen. After that, a drone is sent to the desired area, capable of recognizing detected targets at a distance of up to six kilometers.

Popov noted that the tests of the complex took place, and the first samples are currently being produced. The Blockpost-4T complex includes up to four ground-based thermal imaging cameras mounted on a tripod or other support, as well as an unmanned thermal imaging system for additional reconnaissance, target recognition and fire adjustment.

Earlier, General Director Vladimir Popov reported that Astron Design Bureau was working on improving the noise immunity of communication channels, reducing the size and increasing the flight range of the UAV400T.