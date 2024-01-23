Russia has developed a patch for painless administration of vaccines. This technology for administering drugs was prepared by the Institute of Fine Chemical Technologies named after M.V. Lomonosov RTU MIREA.

“Pyramids with microneedles no more than 0.6 mm high pass through the stratum corneum of the skin without affecting the nerve endings. This method of vaccine delivery is completely painless and effective, and is psychologically much easier to accept by patients, especially children. In the future, patches with an array of microneedles will replace conventional injections. Upon penetration, microneedles dissolve, depending on the composition, in a few minutes or hours. They are suitable for administering a wide range of vaccines, and for some they allow the use of a lower dosage of antigens than with the traditional injection method,” the press service of the institute told Izvestia.

As noted by the rector of RTU MIREA Stanislav Kudzh, improving technologies in the field of pharmacology is one of the pressing tasks of modern science, and young scientists are working on projects that can change the lives of millions of Russians for the better.

“I am confident that in the near future these developments will become an integral part of the domestic pharmaceutical industry,” he added.

Another project of the institute is related to the production of oral films.

“Small tablets of the drug are placed in the oral cavity and begin to act quickly due to dissolution and absorption. However, they do not injure the gastric mucosa and do not affect the pancreas. This method of drug delivery is suitable for a wide range of drugs. The film does not require drinking water. In addition, for some drugs, this particular form of release demonstrates higher bioavailability than traditional tablets that dissolve in the stomach or intestines,” the university’s press service reported.

They emphasized that the next stage of research will be scaling the development for industrial production.

At the end of December, it became known that the pharmaceutical company Geropharm received permission to produce the diabetes drug Semavik, which is an analogue of the Danish drug Ozempic.