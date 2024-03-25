The Russian Federation has developed a multi-purpose cluster mine against armored vehicles and manpower

A multi-purpose cluster mine against enemy armored vehicles and manpower was developed in Russia. Writes about this TASS with reference to the patent.

It is clarified that the invention relates to ammunition and engineering mines. They are installed using remote mining equipment and act against armored vehicles and enemy personnel.

“Technical documentation has been developed for the claimed multi-purpose remotely deployed cluster mine and tests of manufactured samples have been carried out, confirming the performance, efficiency and safety of its operation,” the patent says.

The authors of the invention are confident that the new mine will increase the effectiveness of remote mining.

Earlier it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) began to use new mines based on thermobaric ammunition.