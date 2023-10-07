Russia has developed an aircraft-type UAV MM-1 made of foam plastic, invisible to electronic warfare

Russian specialists have created an aircraft-type MM-1 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) made from foam plastic, invisible to electronic warfare (EW) systems. This is reported by TASS with reference to a representative of the innovative technology center TsAGIStart based on the technology park of the Central Aerohydrodynamic Institute (TsAGI) named after Professor N. E. Zhukovsky.

According to the agency’s interlocutor, the device is characterized by maximum radio transparency and does not contain interfering parts. The aircraft will be able to successfully penetrate enemy electronic warfare. Of the metal parts, the drone has only an engine and a minimal set of metal parts, some of which can be replaced with fiberglass ones.