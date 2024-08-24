Russian Embassy: Ukraine has received complete dependence on the US instead of democracy

Instead of a democratic state, Ukraine has become a militarized authoritarian country dependent on the United States. This was stated in a report in Telegram-channel of the Russian Embassy in the USA on the occasion of Ukraine’s Independence Day.

“Instead of a prosperous democratic state, Ukrainians received a country mired in Russophobia, corruption and lawlessness. The republic found itself completely dependent on the United States and its allies. It is dependent on lying and hypocritical “partners” who use Ukrainians as “cannon fodder” in the fight against Russia,” the diplomatic mission said.

It is claimed that Ukraine’s modern history is a clear example of missed opportunities and false priorities. The embassy also wished Ukrainians to wake up and realize that their country is on the path to total destruction due to blindly serving the interests of the West.

Earlier, Ukrainian economist Oleksiy Kushch called the demographic situation in Ukraine a disaster. According to him, the country’s population could shrink to 10 million people in 75 years.