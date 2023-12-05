Izvestia learned about the Russian Federation’s readiness for negotiations with Ukraine in Western countries

A high-ranking Izvestia source said that Russia is ready for negotiations with Ukraine, including on the territory of Hungary or another Western country. Moscow calls the readiness of the West and Ukraine for a constructive conversation an important condition for negotiations.

“We are not going to run after anyone,” the publication’s interlocutor noted.

Ambassador at Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Rodion Miroshnik believes that at the moment Kyiv is striving to follow the West’s instructions to fight to the last Ukrainian. According to him, now Kyiv is “virtually not subject”, which is why it has forbidden itself to negotiate with Moscow. The West, in turn, actually ensures the continuation of the conflict and does not demonstrate a desire for dialogue.

Hungary is ready to host negotiations between Russia and Ukraine

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó announced his readiness to host Russian negotiations with Ukraine in October. He noted that he would accept both sides without hesitation if he received such a request. According to Szijjártó, a few days after the crisis began, he spoke with both Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the head of Vladimir Zelensky’s administration, Andrei Ermak.

I offered both of them Hungary as a venue – an unbiased, impartial, safe place that would guarantee a level playing field and a safe environment for all of them. This offer of ours is still valid. So if they need us, we will be happy to provide them with a place, a fair and safe environment without any doubt Peter SzijjartoMinister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

Another EU country advocated a truce in Ukraine and the start of negotiations with Russia

In November, on behalf of Slovakia, Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar said that the best solution to the situation in Ukraine would be a truce and the start of peace negotiations with Russia.

For us, and I am convinced that for the people on both sides and for the alliances that are involved, the best thing is an early truce, peace negotiations and finding a solution Juraj BlanarHead of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia

Blanar noted that the situation in Ukraine is causing the whole world to become tired of this conflict, which, in his opinion, has no military solution. He added that the conflict is not moving in any direction.

In the West, Zelensky is being pushed to negotiate

In December, Vladimir Zelensky said that he heard voices in the West in favor of negotiations with Russia. At the same time, he emphasized that he does not yet feel pressure regarding negotiations on a peace agreement with the Russian Federation.

Photo: John Thys/Reuters

In addition, he noted that with the onset of winter, the Russian-Ukrainian conflict entered a new phase. In his opinion, the cold season will complicate military operations after the summer counter-offensive, which, as the President of Ukraine clarified, did not bring the desired results.

At the same time, back in November, Zelensky completely ruled out the idea of ​​negotiations with Russia despite the difficult situation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On the battlefield [сейчас] hard? Yes. But be friends or sit down at the negotiating table with Russia? No Vladimir ZelenskyPresident of Ukraine

He noted that Moscow does not strive to end the conflict, which is why it will not be possible to talk about concluding peace at any cost.

Moscow voiced demands for negotiations with Kiev put forward in 2022

Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky said that during negotiations with Ukraine in 2022, Moscow was guided by the defense of Donbass. In addition, Russia set several other conditions for concluding peace. Among them was the demand for Ukraine’s neutrality and non-entry into NATO, which was very important.

“In addition, among the unconditional demands on our part was recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea and recognition of the independence of the Donbass republics,” Medinsky said.

Photo: Stringer/Reuters

The agreement also stipulated a number of humanitarian requirements.

The last face-to-face negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations took place at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul on March 29, 2022. Following the meeting, a member of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, said that the negotiations allowed the Russian side to receive confirmation of Ukraine’s intentions to abandon its course towards joining NATO. Kyiv also confirmed its agreement to a neutral status and promised to stop torture of Russian military personnel, but in the end the negotiations were frozen.