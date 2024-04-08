The government has developed a new bill to eliminate illegal dumping

The Russian government has developed an addition to the bill on identifying and eliminating illegal landfills. About it report Vedomosti with a link to the text of the project.

The new version of the bill divides the powers of municipal and regional authorities in the fight against illegal waste dumping. According to the project, local authorities should search for unauthorized dumps in populated areas. Outside populated areas, the search is entrusted to regional authorities.

The bill also determines those responsible for liquidating the landfill. It must be cleared by those who created it and/or the owners, land users and tenants of the areas where the waste has accumulated. Local self-government or regional authorities can also remove the landfill. This is possible if those responsible for its creation did not respond to the requirement to liquidate it within 30 days, or if it was not possible to establish who organized the landfill.

It is also noted that the authorities that removed the garbage have the right to demand compensation for expenses from those responsible for the accumulation of garbage – the creators of the landfill or the owners of the land on which it ended up.

Currently, the legislation does not have clear mechanisms for identifying and eliminating unauthorized landfills, said Dmitry Motorin, senior lawyer in the environmental department of the Vegas Lex law firm. According to him, most often they begin to be removed only after the “initiative” of Rosprirodnadzor or the prosecutor’s office.

If adopted, the law should come into force on January 1, 2025. According to Rosprirodnadzor, as of January 1, 2022, more than 15 thousand unauthorized landfills were discovered in Russia.

Previously, experts from the Environmental Protection Agency (EA) studied methane emissions from landfills and concluded that landfilling harms the planet much more than previously thought. Experts have found that uncontrolled gas emissions occur due to the decomposition of organic waste and leaks of containers in which methane should accumulate.