The Russian Ministry of Labor has decided to expand the list of workers eligible for early retirement. This is reported by “Rossiyskaya Gazeta” with reference to the corresponding draft document.

We are talking about jobs, industries, professions, positions, specialties and organizations, taking into account which the old-age insurance pension is assigned ahead of schedule. In particular, it is proposed to take into account the periods of professional training of employees and their additional professional education, which are a condition for the performance of certain types of activities. It is noted that during these periods the salary and place are retained for employees, and the employer deducts pension contributions for the training employees.

At the moment, only those who have gained a certain experience in professions, positions, industries and institutions can apply for early retirement. At the same time, it does not include periods of training necessary for advanced training, the newspaper notes.

In Russia, on January 1, 2019, the pension reform began, within which the retirement age is gradually increasing. By 2028, it will rise to 60 for women and 65 for men. Until the end of 2018, women retired at 55 and men at 60.