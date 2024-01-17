Izvestia: Russia will ban Great Britain from fishing in the Barents Sea

Russia intends to ban Great Britain from fishing in the waters of the Barents Sea. About it became known “Izvestia”.

It is clarified that we are talking about the denunciation of the 1956 agreement concluded between the USSR and Great Britain. The corresponding bill was submitted to the apparatus of the Russian government by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia. According to the publication, the Cabinet of Ministers has already approved the project. The government emphasized that this decision will not cause serious foreign policy and economic consequences for Russia.

As follows from the documents, the Russian authorities decided to take such a step after Great Britain excluded Russia from the most favored nation trade regime in March 2023. In particular, London introduced an additional 35 percent tariff on the import of certain Russian goods into the country.

Earlier it was reported that Russia has sharply increased fish supplies to Europe, despite the situation in Ukraine. According to the Daily Express newspaper, EU countries, according to trade indicators, are purchasing almost one-fifth more products from Russian fisheries producers than before the start of the special military operation (SVO).