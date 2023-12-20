KB “Astron” created the reconnaissance and strike complex “Granat”

Russia has developed the Granat reconnaissance and strike complex, designed to perform tasks in urban areas and difficult terrain. The Astron optical-mechanical design bureau (KB) reported this. TASS.

“The enterprise has created and is testing the Granat optical reconnaissance complex. The complex is very similar in its structure and goals to the “Blockpost”, but operates in the optical range. The complex is designed to search for various targets, conduct additional reconnaissance and carry out destruction using unmanned aerial vehicles,” the design bureau said.

Related materials:

They noted that a feature of the “Grenade” was the placement of a signal repeater on a separate drone. This device ensures stable reception and transmission of commands from a reconnaissance drone to the control panel in conditions where there is no direct visibility. The organization added that this arrangement increases operator safety and increases the range of the complex.

Earlier in December, it became known that Russia had developed a small-sized Antidron complex designed to detect unmanned aerial vehicles. The product can detect a drone the size of a pigeon at any time of the day.

In October, KB Astron talked about the creation of the first domestic FPV glasses (first-person view) for reproducing video images from drone cameras.