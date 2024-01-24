Design Bureau “Tallamho”: an optical system for identifying snipers “Ronin” has been created

The design bureau (KB) “Tallamho” (Grozny) has created an optical system for identifying snipers and saboteurs “Ronin”, which will be sent to the special military operation (SVO) zone for testing. This is reported by TASS.

The design bureau clarified that the product performs three functions: reconnaissance (calculating geographic coordinates), security (detecting enemy optics) and guidance (security linked to the weapon system).

The final work on the system is planned to be completed in February. “The product has already been tested, but not used in combat conditions. The final stage of development is currently underway, and we expect that the system will be fully ready in February. In the future, it is planned to test the device in the special operation zone,” the design bureau added.

Externally, “Ronin” looks like a ten-inch tablet, on the back of which the power supply and board are attached.

Previously, specialists from the Grozny Design Bureau developed the BUKH1a (“Owl”) acoustic reconnaissance system, which is positioned as a budget analogue of the 1B75 “Penicillin” artillery reconnaissance complex.