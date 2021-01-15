The head of the Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, Vasily Akimkin, announced the creation of a test to detect the British strain of coronavirus. Reported by RIA News…

According to him, the test system will soon be sent for registration. He added that this strain of coronavirus is more contagious and has a higher viral load. “Practically in the shortest possible time during the New Year holidays, our colleagues prepared a set of primers and probes, ordered them, received them <...> Yesterday we received a real positive response on the RNA of a real virus, which allows us to detect today a virus with a British mutation and without a mutation, ”Akimkin said.

Earlier, the head physician of the capital hospital №71 and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov spoke about the British strain. He also assured that the mutations of the virus will continue, but all of them do not lead to more severe forms of the disease and the vaccine will work on any of the strains.

One of the new mutations of the coronavirus was first reported in the UK in December 2020, which is why it was called British. The strain was discovered back in September, but it began to actively spread closer to winter. To date, the British strain has been found in 40 states, territories and regions. In connection with the new variant of COVID-19, many countries of the world, including Russia, have temporarily suspended flights with the UK.