A test system has been developed in Russia, thanks to which the results of the coronavirus test will be available in an hour and a half. This was announced on January 15 by the director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor Vasily Akimkin.

“Our specialists, together with specialists from other institutes, have practically developed and tested such a test that can reduce the research time <...> The detection time is from 60 to 90 minutes,” he said at a meeting with leading epidemiologists and virologists.

As Akimkin added, the immunity of COVID-19 patients lasts from three to five months, then it gradually decreases.

In addition, he said, in the near future, a test system capable of detecting the coronavirus strain previously detected in the UK will be sent for registration.

Also during the meeting, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said that a test system may appear in Russia within two to three weeks, which will be able to distinguish an ordinary coronavirus from a mutated one.

In turn, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova noted that Russian specialists are studying more than 600 samples of coronavirus strains, over 400 of them have already been fully deciphered, writes “Gazeta.ru”…

According to Vladimir Kutyrev, director of the Russian Research Institute Microbe of Rospotrebnadzor, a decrease in the incidence of COVID-19 in Russia can be expected after February.

