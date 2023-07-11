The State Duma adopted in the third reading the law on the introduction of the digital ruble

On July 11, the State Duma immediately adopted in the second and third readings a law that creates the basis for the introduction of a digital ruble in Russia, follows from cards draft law in the system of ensuring legislative activity.

The document was submitted by a group of deputies headed by Anatoly Aksakov, chairman of the financial market committee. The law will enter into force on August 1, 2023, with the exception of certain rules that will come into force later.

The digital ruble will be an alternative form of the national currency along with cash and non-cash rubles

The Bank of Russia has been appointed the issuer of the new form of currency, as well as the operator of the digital ruble platform. The Central Bank will guarantee secrecy about digital ruble accounts and their balances, as well as about user transactions. It is important to note that it will not be possible to credit digital rubles to deposits and deposits in banks.

Non-residents will be able to conduct transactions with digital rubles without restrictions. The bill adopted by the State Duma clarifies the concept of “foreign currency” in the context of the digital ruble – it will be considered digital national currencies issued by foreign central banks. Until December 31, 2024, all decisions on who will be able to use the digital ruble and what transactions with it are allowed will be made by the Bank of Russia in agreement with Rosfinmonitoring.

What is a digital ruble

A digital ruble is a digital code stored in a special electronic wallet. From cryptocurrencies is different that is issued exclusively by the Central Bank and is provided by its reserves. And its difference from non-cash money is that the digital ruble can only be stored on a specialized platform of the Bank of Russia.

With the help of digital rubles, Russians will be able to pay for goods and services, make payments, transfer money, as well as pay for transactions with financial instruments and assets. The Central Bank will carry out transactions with a new form of currency both online and offline. In the second case, users will be prompted to pre-reserve a certain amount of digital rubles in an electronic wallet.

300 000 digital rubles will be the limit for replenishment of the electronic wallet

The Bank of Russia will only open one digital wallet for each individual or legal entity. The limit on replenishment of such an account will be 300 thousand rubles, spoke Chairman of the regulator Elvira Nabiullina. Russians will be able to credit digital rubles to a wallet and, on the contrary, withdraw money from there through their bank accounts.

When Russians will be able to use the digital ruble

The Central Bank announced the launch of a pilot project to test the digital ruble in January 2022. For the experiment, the controller selected 15 commercial banks. By the end of March 2023, eight of them completed testing digital ruble transfers between individuals. In April, the Central Bank announced the second wave of testing, which was joined by 19 more credit institutions.

Initially, the Central Bank assumed that a new form of currency would become available to a wide range of Russians from 2030. Until 2024, the Bank of Russia planned to establish the exchange of the digital ruble for foreign currency and the possibility of opening wallets for non-resident clients. However, due to the introduction of new anti-Russian sanctions in 2022, many of which affected the financial sector, the regulator accelerated the testing and finalization of the digital ruble. At the end of this April, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov promised that the Central Bank would put it into circulation by the end of the year.