There are over a hundred dollar billionaires in Russia for 2021. This follows from the world ranking of billionaires, prepared and published on Tuesday, April 6, by the American edition of Forbes.

According to Forbes, 117 Russians are currently dollar billionaires. According to this indicator, Russia ranks fifth in the world after the United States (724), China (698, including the rich from Hong Kong and Macau), India (140) and Germany (136).

Of the Russians, the highest, 51st place in the global ranking is held by the chairman of the board of directors of PJSC Severstal, Alexei Mordashov, with a fortune of $ 29.1 billion. Behind him, in 55th place, is the president of the Interros holding and the largest shareholder of Norilsk Nickel, Vladimir Potanin, with $ 27 billion. Closes the top three richest representatives of Russia in the rating, the main beneficiary of NLMK Vladimir Lisin, on whose account $ 26.2 billion.

The Forbes ranking includes 2,755 wealthy people from all over the world. Their total fortune is estimated at a record $ 13.08 trillion, up 64 percent from a year earlier. At the same time, the first line of the rating, as in 2020, is occupied by the founder and CEO of the online retailer Amazon Jeff Bezos with 177 billion, the second is the founder of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk with 151 billion, and the third is the owner of the LVMH fashion house Bernard Arnault. and his family, who have $ 150 billion.

As the newspaper notes, this year there are 493 newcomers in the ranking. At the same time, 84 billionaires who were on last year’s list dropped out in 2021, of which 23 were due to death.

Earlier in April, it was reported that the combined fortune of Russian billionaires has increased by $ 23.9 billion since the beginning of 2021. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Vladimir Potanin (Norilsk Nickel) remains the leader among the wealthy in Russia, whose fortune in the first quarter of this year grew by $ 235 million to $ 30.3 billion.