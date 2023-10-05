RSSU confirmed the development of the “We” social rating system

Vice-Rector for Science of the Russian State Social University (RGSU) Vasily Urozhenko confirmed the development of a social rating system at the university. About it writes “Kommersant”.

The platform called “We” will form a rating of citizens based on a number of parameters. The report, presented in 2022, said that the system would help divide Russians into classes based on their usefulness to the state.

RSSU expects that the system will be in demand by authorities at all levels. The developers of the system propose to link it with citizens’ passport data, their SNILS, INN, and also with their phone number.

In China, the social rating system has been officially implemented since 2021. A Russian tourist who had previously visited the country told how this system differs from descriptions of it in Western media.