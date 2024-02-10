The Central Election Commission has completed the registration of candidates for the presidential elections in Russia

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has completed the registration of candidates for the presidential elections. This is reported by TASS.

Four candidates will compete for the post: self-nominated current head of state Vladimir Putin, nominee from the New People party Vladislav Davankov, LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky and nominee from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Nikolai Kharitonov.

On February 9, the Central Election Commission approved the text on the ballot papers. Presidential candidates will be listed in alphabetical order.

The presidential elections will take place over three days, from March 15 to 17. For the first time in Russian history, voting in the election of the head of state will last several days. Remote voting will also be available in 29 regions of the country.