The state tests of tests of the updated missile attack warning system (SPRN) have been completed. On Sunday, February 14, the general designer of the SPRN, the general director of the interstate joint-stock corporation “Vympel” Sergey Boev told about this on the air of the TV channel “Star”.

He clarified that at the end of 2020, state tests of the early warning system in general and the command post in particular were successfully completed. After that, the early warning system was faced with the task of providing information processing on new technologies with reproductive computing facilities and transmitting it to the highest command posts of the country’s military-political leadership.

“This task has been solved today,” Boev said.

According to him, the emergence of lightly assembled modular Voronezh radar stations allowed servicemen in the shortest possible time to ensure full control of the missile attack warning system and cover all potentially dangerous areas for our country.

Further work to ensure safety and improve the early warning system will be aimed at creating a continuous dual-band radar field, Boev added.

On January 22, it was reported that the specialists of JSC “RTI” by the end of the year planned to develop a project for the modernization of radar stations (radar) of the Russian missile attack warning system.

In February 2019, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the completion of the modernization of the ground segment of the missile attack warning. In particular, three new radar stations were installed in Yeniseisk, Barnaul and Orsk.