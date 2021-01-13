Russian tour operators have calculated a key date after which it will be possible to judge the fate of the holiday season this year in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. The head of TUI Russia Taras Demura and CEO of TEZ TOUR Voskan Arzumanov spoke about this on air to RBK-TV, the broadcast is available on website channel.

So, according to Demura, in 2021 there are two scenarios for the functioning of the tourist market: the first implies active vaccination around the world and a gradual decline in the outbreak of COVID-19, and the second – a slow pace or lack of effect from vaccinations and another loss of the season in terms of travel.

“The key date is March 1. If we understand that at this point, in general, there is a serious tendency to improve the situation with the coronavirus, then it is not too late to sell the summer. If there are no major improvements, then at least half of the plans for the season can be forgotten, ”the expert concluded.

In turn, Arzumanov noted that it is currently impossible to predict when the tourism industry will return to its usual format of work. “But there is an understanding that by the spring of 2021, the problems in tourism caused by the coronavirus pandemic will not disappear anywhere,” he stressed.

The specialist recalled that some countries of the world will still be open for Russians, which were previously ready to receive them on their territory, but the situation froze, since “the opening of borders should be mutual.”

On January 2, domestic tour operators also announced that a new type of travel will appear this year – “post-shaped”. They will be designed to restore the health of those who have recovered from the coronavirus and to prevent infection. This trend will continue until the world defeats COVID-19. Currently, prices for such programs start at six thousand rubles per day per person.