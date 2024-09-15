Russian specialists have begun studying the warhead of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system

Russian specialists have begun studying the warhead of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (MLRS). They told RIA Novosti.

“What does this part, responsible for the entire operation of the missile itself, work with and how does it work,” the agency’s source said. He specified that experts are disassembling the missile’s nose cone and extracting microcircuits. In particular, the specialists have at their disposal the nose stabilizer control systems, microcircuits, and electronics. It is specified that after dismantling, an analysis of the obtained elements will be conducted.

Earlier, Russian weapons experts studied the internal structure and operating features of the cluster submunition of the American ballistic missile Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS).