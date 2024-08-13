Izvestia: Russia has begun producing universal unmanned boats

In Russia, production of universal, multifunctional unmanned boats capable of carrying 20 kilograms of cargo has begun. writes Izvestia newspaper.

As the publication noted, they can also be used as a “kamikaze” or a platform for two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Alexey Vasiliev, CEO of the developer company “OSK-Technology”, said that a system that allows them to be controlled can be installed on a boat or a motorboat.

“The drone is controlled using drives that change the rotation of the steering wheel or motor. They also allow remote control of the gas, gear shifting, and forward/backward movement,” he said. A compact receiver-transmitter with an antenna is mounted on the floating craft. Vasiliev added that the new product will be transferred to troops in the special operations zone (SVO) in the near future.

Earlier it was reported that the KMZ holding’s capacities were prepared for serial production of unmanned boats of the “Dandelion” type.