“Kurganmashzavod”: development of a 152-mm floating howitzer has begun in the Russian Federation

In Russia, work has begun on creating a 152 mm caliber floating howitzer. About it RIA News said Roman Khromov, Deputy Executive Director for State Defense and Military-Technical Cooperation of Kurganmashzavod (part of the High-Precision Complexes holding of the Rostec state corporation).

He recalled that in the 80s of the last century, a prototype of such a vehicle was created in the USSR on the BMP-3 chassis. Then the project, characterized by its low weight and large-caliber gun, was named 2S18 “Pat-S”. It did not go into production due to the Conventional Arms Reduction Treaty in Europe

“By studying combat operations and the movement of equipment in the Northern Military District zone, we see that the need is present,” Khromov said. He added that it is necessary to update the requirements for the howitzer, in particular, from the point of view of the fire control system.