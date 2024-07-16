Forbes Names Russia as the Country with the Largest Amount of Artillery in the World

Magazine Forbes named Russia the country with the largest number of artillery systems and well-established supplies of ammunition.

It is noted that the Russian Armed Forces have more artillery than any other army in the world, and three times more artillery pieces than the American army.

According to the publication, Russia uses a combination of Soviet-era self-propelled howitzers, such as the 2S19 Msta-S, and newer systems, in particular the 2S33 Msta-SM2. In addition, Moscow has established a reliable supply chain and produces up to 250,000 shells per month, the article says.