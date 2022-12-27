Russia became Turkey’s main oil supplier in October

Russia in October became the main supplier of oil and oil products to Turkey. The volume of exports amounted to 2.174 million tons, writes TASS with reference to the Department for Control and Regulation of the Energy Market of the country.

Russia is followed by Iraq (860,000 tons) and Kazakhstan (226,567 tons). In general, imports of oil and oil products to Turkey in October fell by 0.04 percent in annual terms, to 4,203,519 tons. Imports of crude oil fell by 0.3 percent, diesel fuel – by 17.5 percent. Sales of petroleum products in Turkey in October decreased by 8.7 percent to 2,652,239 tons.

Earlier it was reported that a large oil field with reserves of 150 million barrels was discovered in the southeast of Turkey. This was announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“This is one of the ten largest fields discovered onshore in 2022,” he said. According to Erdogan, the value of the reserves is estimated at about $12 billion.