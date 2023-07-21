Home page politics

Daleep Singh in the White House just before the beginning of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. © Chris Kleponis/Imago

“Russia has become a weaker economy,” says Daleep Singh. Joe Biden’s ex-adviser drafted the sanctions against Putin’s empire in the Ukraine war.

US media call him the “architect of Russia sanctions”: As Joe Biden’s deputy national security adviser, Daleep Singh drafted the American sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s regime after the start of the Ukraine war. Today, the 47-year-old works as Chief Global Economist at asset manager PGIM Fixed Income. In the interview, Singh talks about the effect of the sanctions on Russia and possible punitive measures against China in the event of an attack on Taiwan.

Mr. Singh, a few days before Russia invaded Ukraine, you prophesied at a White House press conference that Russia would become an “outcast” if Vladimir Putin gave the order to attack. Were you too optimistic then?

No, Russia has indeed become an outcast. In 2021, before the invasion, Russia’s economy grew by almost 5 percent. Last year the country fell into a recession and the economy shrank by around two percent. It’s not as much as I expected though. But that’s only because Putin built Potemkin Villages.

What do you mean?

Putin props up today’s Russian economy by sacrificing his country’s long-term growth potential. He does this in three ways. First, he introduced capital controls, which means that it is very difficult to exchange rubles for dollars. This makes it difficult for Russia to import goods that the country needs to diversify and modernize its economy. Second, he has weaponized the sale of energy. As a result, it has pushed up energy prices, which does increase the trade surplus and boost GDP growth. But at the price that Russia has lost half of its customer base.

To person Under Barack Obama, Daleep Singh was responsible for the US government’s response to the Greek crisis in 2015 at the US Treasury Department. The economist later worked for the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Joe Biden brought Singh to the White House in early 2021 as deputy national security adviser, where he crafted US sanctions against Russia. Today the 47-year-old works for the asset manager PGIM Fixed Income. See also After a seven-month ban: Nigeria wants to allow Twitter again

And thirdly?

Third, Putin has increased government spending by about 60 percent over the past year, most of which goes to fund the war machine. Not only does this cost hundreds of thousands of Russian and Ukrainian lives, it also drains Russia’s savings and drives up inflation and interest rates.

“Russia has become a smaller, weaker, more isolated economy”

What consequences will this have for Russia in the long term?

According to estimates by the Russian government, after the war the Russian economy will be eight to twelve percent smaller than before. That seems plausible to me, considering that over a thousand Western companies have left, that up to a million of Russia’s best and brightest have fled, that the country has lost access to cutting-edge technology. Russia has become a smaller, weaker, more isolated economy.

The first sanctions against Russia were decided before February 24, 2022. But that didn’t stop Putin from invading Ukraine.

We will never know what Putin would have done if there had been no sanctions. But I would argue that he would have marched to Kiev as early as 2014 if the West hadn’t sanctioned Russia at the time. But yes: the original intent of the pre-invasion sanctions was to stop Putin from even allowing tanks to roll across the border. That did not work. After the invasion, however, the purpose of the sanctions evolved.

In what way?

The sanctions are designed to maximize costs to Putin’s economy, and we’ve succeeded in doing that. We have also weakened Russia’s military-industrial complex. Putin will not be able to wage another such war any time soon. And thirdly, the sanctions should have a deterrent effect on other countries and show autocrats worldwide what happens when they want to use force to redraw borders.

“There are many ways to increase pressure on Putin”

What sanctions against Russia could the West decide on?

There are many ways to increase pressure on Putin. Sanctions can be passed against all Russian banks and state-owned companies that have not yet been subject to sanctions. The derogations for the energy sector could also be lifted. One could also locate other oligarch assets and find a way to transfer them to Ukraine. The most important step, however, would be to get countries like India, Indonesia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia or South Africa to join the sanctions.

That seems very unlikely at the moment.

It is true that the majority of people live in countries that have not joined the sanctions against Russia. We must convince these countries that, with sanctions, we are trying to underpin global principles that ensure peace, security and prosperity.

How does that work?

Through economic realpolitik. I am also thinking of positive economic incentives such as debt relief, infrastructure financing, bilateral aid or supply chain partnerships. If we promise these countries economic advantages, we have a much better chance of building trust and pulling together politically against autocrats like Putin.

“Sanctions against China would be far more complex than against Russia”

In the case of China, that is unlikely to work.

This is true. Vladimir Putin and China’s President Xi Jinping forged a “borderless” partnership even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Both Russia and China share a desire to challenge the Western-led international order. It brings them closer together. But I don’t think their interests are completely aligned. The Ukraine war has pushed up energy and food prices, and China is feeling the effects. In addition, the war has severely damaged the image of China as a supporter of the Russians. I also believe that Beijing is thinking very hard about the consequences of an invasion of Taiwan because the government has seen how united and energetic the West reacted to the Russian invasion to defend Ukraine’s freedom.

Should the US and its allies prepare sanctions against China to prevent Beijing from invading Taiwan – or to be able to pull them out of the drawer should the worst happen?

Sanctions against China would be far more complex than against Russia. The Chinese economy is ten times larger than Russia’s, and the banking sector is 30 times larger. In addition, China has currency reserves of three trillion US dollars. China is also far more important to world trade. China accounts for 30 percent of global industrial production and is the largest trading partner for 120 countries. China has a dominant position in supplying batteries for electric vehicles, solar panels, medical devices and pharmaceutical ingredients. So there is much more at stake in imposing sanctions on China than on Russia. But no country is too big to be sanctioned.

Germany and many other countries rely on risk minimization when dealing with China – keyword “de-risking”. Is this the right way?

Yes, because we cannot pretend that free trade does not entail risks. This became particularly evident during the corona pandemic and after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We had shortages of masks, protective equipment and active pharmaceutical ingredients. In the future, there could easily be shortages of solar cells and batteries for electric vehicles, and even artificial intelligence and quantum computers. On the one hand, we have to invest in expanding these capacities in our own country and at the same time protect ourselves from other countries using their supremacy as a means of exerting pressure. This is necessary in a world where there is intense competition between the great powers.