The Russian government has banned state purchases of medical masks from countries other than the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) until December 31, 2021. The corresponding decree published on the official portal of legal information.

The signed document was posted on the portal on Friday, December 25. He makes changes to the list of products specified in the resolution adopted on April 30.

For example, the list included “medical devices, including surgical, other not included in other categories (only for medical masks)” (paragraph 123) and “head and face protection (only for medical masks)” (paragraph 126).

“To establish that the prohibitions established by paragraphs 1 and 2 of this resolution (the prohibition on admitting imported goods to public procurement and procurement for defense and security purposes, respectively – approx.), In relation to medical masks specified in paragraphs 123 and 126 of the list, are valid until December 31, 2021, ”the document says.

In April, the government adopted a decree introducing a ban on the admission of imported industrial goods to state purchases, as well as to purchases for the needs of the country’s defense and state security. The restrictions do not apply to products from the EAEU countries.

The proposal to ban government purchases of imported medical masks was prepared by the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, the draft resolution was published in November.

On December 17, the government allocated 2.78 billion rubles for medicines for COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at home.

The day before, on December 25, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said that wearing masks and observing a safe distance protected Russians from infections other than coronavirus.

Popova noted a decrease in the incidence of measles, diphtheria and whooping cough, acute respiratory infections. More frequent handwashing has also significantly reduced the incidence of acute intestinal infections.

