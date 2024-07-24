The Russian State Duma has adopted a law on protecting the only mortgaged housing from seizure
The Russian State Duma has adopted a law in the second and third readings, according to which, in the event of bankruptcy of a citizen, including a serviceman, the only housing taken out on a mortgage will not be seized in favor of creditors. This is reported by TASS.
The law prohibits foreclosure on the only mortgaged property.
