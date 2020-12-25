Russia has approved the State strategy to counter the spread of HIV infection in the country until 2030, the newspaper writes News.

The document says that within ten years it is planned to reduce the annual increase in the incidence of HIV from 76 thousand people in 2020 to 45 thousand in 2030.

Also, the country intends to reduce the risk of HIV transmission from mother to child to the minimum.

It is noted that by 2030 the number of people taking antiretroviral therapy should increase from 72% to 95%, and the cost of such therapy should gradually decrease.

It is emphasized that over the next decade in Russia, it is necessary to completely eliminate discrimination against people with HIV, focusing on increasing knowledge about this infection among medical workers and teachers.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Health approved new rules for compulsory medical testing for the human immunodeficiency virus. It was noted that such testing will be carried out only in relation to employees of certain professions, the list of which is fixed by a separate normative act.

The head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova said that several Russian research centers, including the State Research Center for Virology and Biotechnology “Vector”, are developing a vaccine against HIV.