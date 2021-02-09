The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) applied for registration of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the European Union on January 29. Foundation message publishes Interfax on Tuesday 9 February.

They clarified that the process of transferring information to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has been launched, and a gradual examination is underway. “The rate of approval of the application is determined by the EMA,” the RDIF said.

Earlier, the head of RDIF, Kirill Dmitriev, announced the registration of Sputnik V in 25 countries. The vaccine has already been registered in Russia, Belarus, Argentina, Mexico, Bolivia, Serbia, Algeria, Armenia, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay, Turkmenistan, Hungary, the UAE, Iran, the Republic of Guinea and Tunisia.

Sputnik V became the world’s first registered vaccine based on the human adenovirus. At present, the development of Russian scientists is among the ten best vaccine candidates in the list of the World Health Organization (WHO).