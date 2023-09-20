The Ministry of Energy announced radical steps to stop the gray export of gasoline

The Russian authorities will take radical steps to stop the export of gasoline from the country. The preparation of measures was announced by the First Deputy Minister of Energy of Russia Pavel Sorokin, his words are quoted Interfax.

The government intends to solve the problem not only of gray fuel exports, but also to prevent its shortage in the future, a representative of the department said during a plenary meeting of the State Duma. According to him, problems with fuel supply are now observed in a number of southern regions. The authorities are negotiating additional fuel supplies from oil companies.

“In terms of volumes, there are no interruptions, there are questions about price – we expect the issue to be resolved within a few days thanks to the proposed measures,” Sorokin said.

Proposals to combat gray exports have been submitted since July 2023. The sale of fuel purchased for sale on the domestic market abroad was called the main reason for problems with it in the country. However, experts doubt the effectiveness of this measure, and officials have not prepared specific proposals with a list of companies that will be allowed to export fuel.

At the beginning of September, the head of the Ministry of Agriculture, Dmitry Patrushev, warned that if the problem with diesel fuel for farmers is not immediately addressed, the harvesting campaign and sowing of winter crops could stop in the country. According to him, at first they talked about problems with fuel prices, but now it is impossible to purchase fuel at any price.