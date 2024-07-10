Deputy Bessarab: a program to support student families will be launched soon

The new national project to support student families will include special living conditions, the creation of kindergartens in dormitories and other measures, State Duma deputy Svetlana Bessarab told Lenta.ru. According to the politician, such support measures for ensuring an increase in the birth rate are more effective than payments to young mothers who are students.

“My opinion is that we simply need to index maternity capital annually for everyone, provide the opportunity to receive it at any age and for any of the children. Of course, we can try some measures to stimulate earlier births, but I don’t think that girls who prioritize their careers will have a child for the sake of 100 thousand,” the politician noted.

At the same time, Bessarab is convinced of the need to support student families. In particular, this means creating adequate housing conditions and the opportunity to continue receiving an education even with a child.

“The national project, which will soon be launched, includes measures to support such families: student dormitories for families with children, mother-and-child rooms, kindergartens in dormitories. This is the support that is needed,” the deputy emphasized.

On July 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered that unspent maternity capital of ten thousand rubles be transferred to families with children. The politician also admitted that the amount could be changed in the future.