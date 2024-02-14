Diplomat Gavrilov: Russia is ready to prove US involvement in the Il-76 crash

The head of the Russian delegation at the negotiations in Vienna on military security and arms control, Konstantin Gavrilov, said that Moscow is ready to prove the US involvement in the crash of the Il-76 plane. This is reported by TASS.

“We are ready to receive international experts, to whom we will provide material evidence that the United States is behind this crime,” he emphasized.

Gavrilov believes that the United States, along with the Ukrainian authorities, bears responsibility for the disaster. According to him, the American side is “purposefully supplying weapons to kill Russian military personnel and civilians, including children.”

On February 8, The New York Times reported that US officials admitted that the Russian Il-76 plane was indeed shot down by a US-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile system.

An Il-76 military aircraft crashed in the Belgorod region on January 24. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that there were 65 Ukrainian servicemen on board who were being transported for exchange. None of them survived.