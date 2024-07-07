Ambassador Tolchenov: Russia is ready to receive Indonesian President Subianto on a visit

Russia is ready to host Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto on a visit before and after his inauguration, the RIA News new Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Sergei Tolchenov.

He noted that Subianto had visited Russia many times. According to him, visits by leaders are “normal practice” in interstate relations between Russia and Indonesia. However, Tolchenov added, Moscow must receive “some clear signal” from the Indonesian side about the president-elect’s desire to visit Russia.

In March, Indonesia’s former defense minister, Prabowo Subianto, who advocated for closer relations with Russia, won the country’s presidential election with 58.6 percent of the vote. He said he would not dance to someone else’s drum.