Russian Foreign Ministry: Moscow is ready for dialogue on the mutual exchange of frozen assets

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced Russia's readiness for dialogue on the mutual exchange of frozen assets. This is reported by RIA News.

According to the director of the Department of Economic Cooperation of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Dmitry Birichevsky, Moscow is ready for any development of the situation with frozen assets. The Russian side proposed a mutual exchange scheme that could be of interest to foreign counterparties whose funds are located in our jurisdiction in type “C” accounts.

“Against the background of new unilateral sanctions, I believe it is pointless to try to guess the reaction of the authorities of foreign countries, whose residents could potentially take part in such an exchange. If the other side is ready for dialogue, we are open to it, but if not, as they say, there is no trial,” Birichevsky noted.

He noted that it is now difficult to call the information coming from the United States and the EU optimistic. Thus, in the United States they propose to confiscate Russia’s reserves under the pretext of recognizing themselves as victims of Russian actions in Ukraine.

“It doesn’t matter where these funds will be sent next – for military support of Ukraine or plugging holes in chronically deficient Western budgets. Whatever option they come to in the West, we are talking about the theft of Russian property, no matter on what scale,” Birichevsky said.

Earlier, the press secretary of the Russian President, Dmitry Peskov, said that Russia was preparing in advance retaliatory steps for the possible confiscation of assets frozen by Western countries, so that the decision would correspond to its interests. G7 country leaders are expected to discuss possible schemes for using Russian assets to help Ukraine at a meeting in February to make a decision by the second anniversary of the start of active hostilities in the republic.