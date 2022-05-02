Russia seeks to open a new front against Ukraine from Moldova, and several “indicators” point to an attack on that former Soviet republic in the near futureaccording to Ukrainian military sources quoted by the newspaper ‘The Times’.

If this incursion is successful, it would allow Russian forces to enter the port of Odessa, on the Black Sea, from the west, the British newspaper added on Monday, recalling that Moldova barely has 3,250 soldiers in its Army.

“We believe that the Kremlin has already made the decision to attack Moldova. The fate of Moldova is very crucial. If the Russians start to take over, militarily we will be an easier target and the threat to Ukraine will be existential.“, noted a Ukrainian military source.

Tensions have risen in Transnistria, a breakaway region of Moldova, after a series of mysterious explosions blamed on “terrorists”.

Transnistria, which was formed in 1990 after the Soviet Union dissolved, borders southwestern Ukraine and is controlled by pro-Russian officials.

Western analysts believe that the Kremlin’s goal is to create a land bridge from Russia along the Ukrainian coast to Transnistria, isolating Ukraine from the Black Sea, reports ‘The Times’.

Moldova is coping with a large influx of refugees and also with the economic consequences of the war as it has curbed almost 15% of its exports.

According to the military source, Ukrainian intelligence points to activity at the main airfield in Tiraspol, the capital of Transnistria, suggesting that the Russians are preparing for conflict, with Ilyushin-76 transport planes and possibly helicopters they would be coming.

It is estimated that around 1,500 Russian soldiers are already in Transnistria, according to Western officials.

According to the newspaper, Russia could create a “pretext” to intervene in Moldova to coincide with the May 9 Victory Day parade.which recalls the defeat of the Nazis in World War II.

