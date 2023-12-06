General cleaning is underway in Russia. Landfills, which have been poisoning nature and human health for decades, are disappearing one by one. This large-scale work was organized thanks to national project “Ecology”, which is implemented by decision of the president. By the end of 2023, there will be 47 fewer landfills in our country. Details are in the Lenta.ru material.

The old landfill, where waste has been dumped for many decades, is a whole tangle of environmental, social and economic problems. Giant landfills poison the air, soil, groundwater and also occupy vast territories that deserve much better use. By the end of 2024 national project “Ecology” 191 landfills will be eliminated. These landfills are located in 63 regions of Russia and in total occupy 2,300 hectares. Just imagine: this area can accommodate 3,221 football fields.

Landfills that are eliminated according to national project, are located within the boundaries of 148 cities; at the time of the start of work, over 20 million people lived in close proximity to waste deposits. Currently, 64 of 191 landfills have already been liquidated, work is underway at 127 sites, and by the end of 2023 it is planned to complete the reclamation of at least 47 landfills.

The vast majority of these objects are a legacy of the 20th century; waste has been brought here for decades. Moreover, in many cases, garbage was simply dumped on the ground; such ancient landfills did not have any insulation or specially equipped area, which created a danger for people and the environment. That is why eliminating accumulated harm is of great social importance.

Transbaikalia: the landfill was next to the school

In the Trans-Baikal Territory, after the liquidation of two landfills in the city of Borzya, more than 29 thousand people breathed freely for the first time in many years.

The area of ​​the first landfill was almost 11 hectares (15 football stadiums). Work began in March 2022, and as a result, more than 280 thousand cubic meters of waste were transported to an existing MSW landfill equipped according to modern sanitary standards. The second landfill, with an area of ​​about six hectares (eight football stadiums), has accumulated 130 thousand cubic meters of garbage. Here, since November 2022, reclamation has been carried out: the bottom of the landfill has been equipped, insulating eco-mats have been laid, a system for removing generated landfill gases has been built, soil has been poured and grass has been sown.

Photo: Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation

In the end, thanks national project “Ecology” In place of the hills of waste, a green lawn appeared. The Center for Laboratory Analysis and Technical Measurements in the Siberian Federal District confirmed that after both projects were implemented, samples of groundwater, atmospheric air and soil began to comply with current sanitary standards.

Mordovia: the landfill is no longer on fire

Now, near the city of Kovylkina in the Republic of Mordovia, a neat green hill rises and nothing reminds us that until recently there was a huge unauthorized, and therefore undeveloped, landfill located here. The garbage occupied an area of ​​3.8 hectares (more than five football fields); over several decades, more than 75 thousand cubic meters of household waste had accumulated here. Wind delivered unpleasant odors throughout Kovylkino and neighboring villages. Fires repeatedly broke out at the landfill, and city residents filed complaints with the authorities. As a result, the object was included in national project “Ecology”.

Photo: Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation

Reclamation of the landfill began in 2021, waste was isolated using drainage mats and geofabrics, and drainage degassing and defiltration systems were installed. The landfill in Kovylkino became the first facility to be handed over national project in 2023. As a result of the elimination of garbage rubble, 22 thousand people experienced a real improvement in their quality of life.

Currently, work on the reclamation of landfills in the Republic of Mordovia continues. According to the chairman of the regional government Dmitry Pozdnyakov, held elimination of objects of accumulated environmental damage in the Krasnoslobodsky, Temnikovsky and Ruzaevsky districts. These projects are scheduled to be completed in 2024.

Lipetsk “Venus” turns green

Thanks to national project “Ecology” managed to eliminate one of the oldest landfills in Russia. The famous “Venus” appeared in 1961 near the Lipetsk ring road; its area was 11.5 hectares, which is comparable to the size of 16 football fields. In the 2000s, the landfill was officially closed, but continued to exist as an unauthorized collection site for household waste.

Now a green meadow has also appeared on the site of this landfill.

Lipetsk “Venus” will finally live up to its poetic name. Two months earlier, we completed the reclamation of probably the most famous landfill in Lipetsk. Nothing reminds me of the nightmare that was here. Flowering herbs have been sown here – for now it looks more like a lawn, but next summer it will be a completely different picture Igor Artamonov Governor of the Lipetsk region

Total national project “Ecology” Five landfills are being reclaimed in the region. The liquidation of “Venus”, “Eagle Log”, landfills in Dankov and Severny Rudnik has already been completed. By the end of the year they plan to complete work at the Nizhnevorgolsky test site in the Yeletsk district.

Vladikavkaz: a landfill of 100 football fields

The largest landfill was eliminated thanks to national project “Ecology” in Vladikavkaz. This facility appeared on the outskirts of the city in the 1960s and eventually grew to 72 hectares, an area of ​​100 football fields.

Over the years, more than 4.5 million tons of garbage have accumulated in the landfill: not only household waste, but also industrial waste was brought here. Toxic runoff polluted groundwater and the Chernaya River, and local residents suffered from an unpleasant odor.

Reclamation of the landfill began in 2020, now a green landscape area with planted plants has appeared on the site of the old landfill.

Not just trash

By national project “Ecology” They are eliminating not only old landfills, but also objects of accumulated environmental damage – abandoned industrial structures, for example, the Baikal pulp and paper mill and the Usolyekhimprom chemical enterprise in the Irkutsk region, and the Krasny Bor chemical waste landfill in the Leningrad region. National project provides for the elimination of 88 such “hot spots”.

In 2021, work to eliminate accumulated environmental damage expanded through the new federal project “General Cleanup,” which is aimed at neutralizing abandoned wells, oil sludge reservoirs and sunken ships. All these objects are very dangerous. For example, a sunken or intentionally scuttled marine transport can cause serious damage to the water area due to oxidation of the hull metal and the release of fuel residues into the water.

Rosprirodnadzor takes inventory of such objects, then Rospotrebnadzor finds out how dangerous they are to human life and health: as a result, the most harmful ones are eliminated first.

Since the beginning of the “General Cleaning” federal project, 79 ships have already been scrapped in the Far Eastern Federal District, with 36 of them in 2023: ten in the Primorsky Territory, eight in the Sakhalin Region and 18 in the Kamchatka Territory.

Photo: Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation

By the end of 2023, 130 sunken ships will be raised from the seabed

By the end of 2023, it is planned to raise another 51 vessels from the bottom and send them for recycling, of which: seven in the Magadan Region, four in the Primorsky Territory, 14 in the Kamchatka Territory, 18 in the Sakhalin Region and eight in the Khabarovsk Territory. Thus, the total number of ships raised from the seabed will reach 130.