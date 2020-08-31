The head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, allowed schoolchildren to return to distance learning in the event that the situation with coronavirus escalates, as with other respiratory infections. She stated this in the Vesti program on the Russia 1 TV channel, writes TASS…

At the same time, the head of the department indicated that at the moment the situation with the coronavirus in Russia makes it possible to start the school year in full-time format. “A certain decrease continues, but today we already see several group foci, outbreaks and we are working with them,” Popova said.

Answering the question about the possibility of a second wave of infection, Popova said that one must be prepared for different options, if the rules are followed, changes should not occur.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health of Russia recommended that parents of schoolchildren provide their children with information about the dangers of coronavirus and the importance of taking preventive measures in an accessible and visual way. In addition, children should be shown their observance by example. It is also important to ensure that the child maintains personal hygiene measures.

School activities this academic year will be conducted under the new rules. In particular, schools will cancel a single bell, instead of it, each class will have its own schedule of changes and meals in the canteen. In educational institutions, additional entrances to buildings will be opened to avoid the congestion of children at the doors. Parents will not be allowed to schools unless there is an urgent need, all meetings will be held online.