Russia has agreed with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to pay the organization a contribution for 2023. The Minister of Sports of the Russian Federation Oleg Matytsin announced this on February 10.

He did not announce the specific amount of the contribution, re-confirming the Russian side’s intention to make the payment.

“Now we are waiting for confirmation for next year, we agreed that they will establish a contribution formula, because we cannot rely on the Council of Europe, of which Russia is no longer a member,” Matytsin said TASS.

At the same time, the minister promised that the amount for 2023 would be paid to WADA in the agreed amount, adds “Gazeta.Ru”.

At the end of December 2023, WADA announced discussions with the Russian Federation on receiving an annual contribution, which is complicated by anti-Russian sanctions. It was noted that the agency was going to receive just over $1.2 million.

Prior to this, in November, the Russian Ministry of Sports announced the need to determine a universal formula for financing this contribution. It was emphasized that Russia does not refuse to pay it.