FSVTS: transfer of Russian equipment from Ecuador to the Armed Forces of Ukraine means that it is not scrap metal

The presence of plans to transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Russian military equipment previously in service with Ecuador means that this equipment is not scrap metal, but serious heavy weapons. Representatives of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) of Russia reported an attempt to hide a violation of international agreements on the part of Quito, reports TASS.

“A conclusion about the condition of military products can be made based on the results of their appropriate examination. At the same time, recent statements by the US authorities about their intentions to transfer Russian military equipment to the Kyiv regime, which Quito intends to exchange for new American equipment, just indicates that these weapons are not “scrap metal,” the FSMTC press service reported.

Earlier, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Kevin Sullivan confirmed Ecuador's plans to transfer military equipment purchased from Russia to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The US proposal is for Ecuador to transfer to the country military equipment previously purchased from Russia in exchange for new American military equipment.