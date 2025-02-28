When the European Union has just approved no less than the sixteenth package of sanctions against Russia for the invasion of Ukraine and still collected the hard punishment of the outgoing administration drove in January against the Kremlin oil business, the data again show that Vladimir Putin is coming out with his West Despite the constants proclamations from the US and Europe that the fence is increasingly narrow for Moscow, the ‘Flot Ghost’ Raised by the Kremlin of old ships with which to bring their oil to all the confines of the world by raffling all kinds of sanctions and maintaining the lucrative trade that is paying the Russian war effort in Ukraine He has continued to nourish … and from the old continent.

In the last two years, both analysts and media have denounced that many of these old oil tankers acquired by Moscow were sold by European shipowners, especially Greeks, given the total passivity of the authorities. However, it seemed that the greatest zeal in sanctions, especially from the US, was going to stop this. The figures show that this has not been so. According to a journalistic investigation of nine international media coordinated by the Dutch head Follow the Money (FTM) and published by The GuardianEuropean shipowners -and also American- They have sold at least 230 old oil tankers to the ‘fleet in the shadow’. According to the calculations of the Independent School of Economics of kyiv (KSE), the ‘Ghost Fleet’ would consist of around 600 units and transports about 70% of all Russian oil exports. The same center estimates that Russia has spent up to 10,000 million dollars to acquire these ships.

There are more figures for international scans: These shipowners have won more than 6,000 million of dollars from the Russian invasion in 2022 selling ships to buyers in countries such as India, Hong Kong, Vietnam or Seychelles, countries that do not participate in economic sanctions against Moscow. As has been denouncing, they have been the Greek shipowners Those who have sold the greatest number of tankers, with 127 shipswhile British companies have sold 22 and German and Norwegian shipowners, 11 and eight, respectively. In total, the owners of 21 of the 35 countries that have imposed sanctions on oil trade with Russia had sold oil companies to the parallel fleet, this investigation has revealed.

If these old and sajados ships to Moscow have not ‘placed’, the majority They would have sold as scrap at a fraction of the price. “Many European shipowners had ancient tonnage who thought it didn’t be worth much. Suddenly, their value doubled, so they hurried to sell it,” they explain from Lloyd’s List, a specialized publication in maritime transport.

There is examples more than revealing: This journalistic research recounts the case of two oil tankers, 15 years old, of Greek property, which were sold to a company based in Hanoi, renamed and renowned from Malta to Panama, which later picked up 120 million liters of Russian oil from the Baltic port of UST-Luga, near the border with Estonia. From these companies, it has been alleged that they They are not responsible for these ships once the sale is executed.

At the end of 2023, The EU introduced new standards that require companies that sell ships to third countries to verify that they have not been used to violate sanctions, but Since then 32 tankers have been sold European property to the shade fleet. More recently, the EU and the US have gone further in the measures, because apart from financing Putin’s plans, these ships, so old and travel without insurance, suppose a great risk of environmental catastrophe by dumping. The block has sanctioned about 70 tankers and there is news that 74 more will be added. However, It is not necessary to enter specific measures that prohibit the sale of ships to the shadow fleet, partly due to the resistance of Member States with important navier sectors, such as Greece, Cyprus and Malta.

The Greece-Russia connection

Behind this story of numbers, ships and oil there is another more romantic story that helps explain this relationship between Greece and Russia, A relationship that goes beyond the merely economic. The sea has joined Greece and Russia for centuries, drawing invisible routes of culture, commerce and faith. Today, those same waters transport a paradox: the cradle of Western civilization, the homeland of democracy and European values, has found in maritime businesses a silent but effective connection with a country that has distanced itself from the political orbit of the West. In the history of the seas, pragmatism usually imposes itself on ideology. And in this story, commercial interests and feelings of belonging and identification seem to have heavy more than geopolitical affinities.

The links between Greece and Russia have deep roots. From the Middle Ages, the Byzantine influence He wove a spiritual bond between the two peoples: Orthodox faith linked the Russians with Constantinople, the Holy City of the Greeks. When the Ottoman Empire conquered Byzantium in 1453, Russia was erected as the new protector of orthodoxy, an idea that was reinforced in the 18th century with the Russian expansion to the south, when the Empire of the Tsaries offered support to the Greeks in their struggle for independence against the Turks. That relationship, which mixed geopolitics with religious devotion, left a mark on the mentality of both countries: Greece saw in Russia a natural ally, and Russia saw in Greece an extension of its sphere of spiritual and strategic influence. Moreover, during the sovereign debt crisis in the euro zone, back in 2011, Russia offered to Greece to ‘take it out of the web of the euro and finance its rescue. Moscow saved the Greeks of the Turks and then tried to ‘save her’ from La Troika. Now, Athens returns the favor to Moscow with these ships.

Irony is evident: the cradle of Western culture, the land of Plato, Aristotle and Pericles, democracy and humanism, has ended up facilitating the commercial maneuvers of a country that represents A challenge to the political architecture of the West. In Brussels, this situation generates discomfort, but Power of Greek shipowners within the European Union It is immense. With the largest merchant fleet on the continent and a crucial economic weight for the Helena economy, the Magnates of the Sea operate in a gray area of ​​legality and morality, moved by market logic rather than by ethical or strategic considerations.

In the waters of Aegean Sea and the Black Seawhere once the Athenian trirremes were sailed, now the oil tankers who feed the War Economy of Russia. Greece, who has given so much to the West in terms of thought and values, today is at a crossroads: its business pragmatism and its cultural links have reinforced a country that defies democratic principles and European international order. The story, as always, advances with his ironies. And the sea, an eternal witness of alliances and betrayals, remains the scenario where interests weigh more than words.

Robin Brooks: “Western companies have abandoned mass Russia, but not Greek ships”

Possibly the analyst who has denounced this situation in recent years has been Robin Brooksmain researcher at Brookings Institution. “The western companies have abandoned mass Russia, but not the Greek navier oligarch last year. “It is the EU oil tankers – from Greece – who transport Russian oil and keep the war machinery of Putin. The EU has the power to stop this in a strokeplunging Russia in chaos while fighting to close their oil wells, “he added.

Closest to the present, Brooks has continued to denounce the attitude of the European authorities: “The EU announced this week its sixteenth package of sanctions against Russia. As usual, the text is a long salad of words to hide the fact that what is really needed – prohibit the sale of western oil tankers to the roller fleet in the shadow – once again it is not fulfilled. This dynamic has led the analyst, former of the International Finance Institute (IIF), to raise the tone: “The degree of hyperventilation in the EU is insufferable. For three years, The EU behavior with respect to Ukraine has been hypocritical, greedy and simply amoral. Save your moral outrage. Save your abandonment. And, above all, save us that the answer is more of the same. “

In a more constructive tone, Brooks and its colleague of the Brookings Institution Ben Harris propose that the coalition of the G-7, headed by the US, and the EU should consider the possibility of prohibiting the sale of oil tankers to Russian property entities, as well as entities whose origin cannot be verified. “This measure would be a natural evolution of the twire Unilateral EU to stop the fleet submerged in the Baltic can be A way to gain influence On any peace negotiation in Ukraine, “they expose.