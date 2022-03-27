Hard times for Italy. After the defeat against Macedonia in Palermo, the web is unleashed on the position of our country, caught between the risk of a cut off gas supplies by Russia and the disappointment due to the exclusion of Mancini’s Azzurri from the 2022 World Cup. “THEL gas is gone! Cold dinner: Russian salad and fruit salad“, a disconsolate wife says to her husband in the kitchen. Oh yes, hard times.

Read also:

“War, Putin does not stop with Biden: Pope Francis, if you are there, beat a beat

Ukraine, Moscow pulls out e-mails: Biden’s son financed biolabs

More than one in three Italians is with Putin. Almost half: stop weapons in Zelensky

Ukrainian war, Russian embassy in Italy relaunches Pagnoncelli-La7 polls

M5s, Conte: “With his broad vote, my leadership opposes spending on weapons”

Charm pregnant? It doesn’t matter if it’s true: Silvio still wants to feel “male”

Tim, the CVC fund on the attack: it wants 49% of Olivetti, Noovle and Telsy

Crozza: Draghi excited by Zelensky’s speech “Ukrainian friends if Europe doesn’t let you in, we’ll go out”. VIDEO

Iren and CEB, 80 million euros for district heating in Turin

Easter Vineyards and Cellars closes 2021 with a turnover of 63 million euros