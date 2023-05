How did you feel about the content of this article?

Ukrainian soldiers dig a trench on the front line. | Photo: SEGA VOLSKII/AFP

Russia has handed over to Ukraine 45 soldiers who were taken prisoner in the Battle of Azovstal during the 2022 siege of Mariupol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday.

“Today, our team managed to bring back 45 of our warriors from Russian captivity. There are 42 male defenders of Ukraine and 3 female defenders. All of them defended Azovstal. National guards, 35 soldiers and sergeants, 10 officers. We must and will free all our people from Russian captivity! I am grateful to our team involved in the exchanges”, he said in a speech.

Also on Saturday, three Russian Aerospace Forces pilots who were stranded in Ukraine were returned to Russia, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

“As a result of a complex negotiation process, three Russian servicemen, pilots of the Russian Aerospace Forces, who were at risk of death in captivity, were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime”, announced the portfolio headed by Sergey Shoigu.