Russian Foreign Ministry: Russia, through Minsk, handed over a note to Ukraine with a demand for anti-terrorism

Russia handed over a note to Ukraine with an anti-terrorism demand, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported, writes TASS.

As the department clarified, Russian diplomats used an established communication channel and sent a note to Kyiv through Belarus. Moscow's appeal contains a demand for the immediate arrest and extradition of all persons involved in terrorist attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation.

“The other day, Russia transmitted a corresponding note to the Kyiv side through an established channel through Minsk,” the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov assessed the international reaction to the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. He noted that the West is trying to convince everyone of Ukraine’s non-involvement. According to him, Western countries blame the Islamic State (ISIS, a terrorist organization banned in Russia), saying that no one else needs to be suspected, first of all Kyiv.