Home page politics

From: Robert Wagner

Split

In an interview with a pro-Russian journalist, Lukashenko paints a bleak picture of the future for Ukraine. Putin’s victory is imminent.

Minsk – Belarus is considered the Kremlin’s closest ally. The country’s president, Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, has now demonstrated that he will not back away from Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin. In an interview with the Ukrainian, albeit pro-Russian journalist Diana Panchenko, he drew a scenario in which Ukraine can only lose and Russia’s victory is only a matter of time.

Panchenko has, according to the newspaper Ukrainska Pravda previously worked for TV stations owned by Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk. Before the Ukraine war, Medvedchuk was a leading politician of the largest pro-Russian opposition party in Ukraine and now lives in Russian exile after being imprisoned for high treason and deported to Russia as part of a prisoner exchange.

Putin ally Lukashenko makes gloomy prognosis for Ukraine

Lukashenko makes a gloomy prognosis for Ukraine. Russia now has an army equipped with “state-of-the-art weapons” and a “variety of drones.” The most important thing, however, are the alleged 250,000 reservists in the Russian army, who, with military training, can be sent to the front at any time.

According to Lukashenko, these reservists are not yet deployed because they are not needed at the moment. “Do you understand how many soldiers are 250,000?” he asked the presenter, adding, “That’s more than the Russians currently have on the front lines.”

According to Lukashenko, Russia’s victory is inevitable. Ukrainians would be “slaughtered by the thousands” in this war. The current counter-offensive has so far claimed the lives of 45,000 Ukrainian soldiers and “crippled” another 45,000, said Lukashenko. For every fallen Russian, eight Ukrainians would pay with their lives. At the latest, the 250,000 men in reserve would “crush” the Ukraine.

Only negotiations can still save Ukraine, says Lukashenko

Ultimately, according to Lukashenko, Russia and Poland would divide up Ukraine between themselves, with the Poles “driven by the Americans”. If at all, the Ukrainians will only have a small scrap in the center of the country. The West will abandon Ukraine because it is realizing that it will not benefit from this war. Only negotiations with Putin could spare Ukraine this fate. Kiev must come to its senses and “act on the basis of reality.”

Close allies: Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (left) and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, here on a joint museum visit in Saint Petersburg in July 2023. © IMAGO/Alexander Demianchuk

Moscow has already largely achieved its goals. “After the end of this war, Ukraine will never again be as aggressive towards Russia as it was before the war. Ukraine will be different. First, more cautious, smarter and, if you will, with smart people in power. Smart people who know they need to build relationships with their God-given neighbors.” Ukraine will no longer “dance to the Americans’ tune.”