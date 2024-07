Armin Papperger, CEO of German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall, pictured in 2013 | Photo: EFE/EPA/RALPH SONDERMANN

U.S. intelligence services uncovered and helped foil a Russian plot to kill Armin Papperger, CEO of German arms maker Rheinmetall, whose artillery shells and military vehicles are being used by Ukraine in its war against Russia.

The information was released this Thursday (11) by CNN, which obtained it from senior officials of the American government and allied countries and confirmed it with a source from the German government.

According to these sources, the Russian plan, uncovered earlier this year, was the most “mature” of a Russian plot to kill defense industry CEOs across Europe whose products are used in the Ukraine war effort.

According to the report, the United States informed Germany about Russia’s plan and Berlin’s security services began protecting Papperger, thwarting Russian planning.

155mm artillery shells made by Rheinmetall, founded in Düsseldorf 135 years ago, are among the main weapons of Ukrainian forces in the war against Russia, and the German company is due to open an armoured vehicle factory in Ukraine in the coming weeks.