Russia, hackers launch false alarm: “There is a nuclear attack in progress, run to the shelters”

This morning, a group of hackers broadcast a false alarm on Russian TV and radio channels in some regions of the country. “There is a nuclear attack underway, run to the shelters and take the iodine pills” is the false announcement that aired. Citizens panicked, but there was no reason to.

The authorities immediately let it be known that it was a hacker attack. Second Ukrinform, the alarm was spread in Ekaterinburge in the Sverdlovsk region. Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations itself confirmed that radio and television servers were hacked.