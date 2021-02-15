Russia Haavisto and Lavrov will meet in St. Petersburg in a tense atmosphere and on a heavy agenda – HS follows moment by moment, live broadcast at 11 am

The ministerial press conference is scheduled to begin at 12 noon.

Finland foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) meets his Russian counterpart in St. Petersburg on Monday Sergei Lavrovin in tense international moods. There are no major problems in the bilateral issues between Finland and Russia, but even more so between Russia and the EU.

The appointment starts at 11 a.m. HS shows the start of the appointment live from 11 a.m. We will also be showing live a press conference scheduled to begin at 12 noon.

Read more: Haavisto is in a tight situation in St. Petersburg on Monday: offensive comments have been prepared in Russia, but Lavrov may be surprised by being matter-of-factly

EU foreign policy representative Josep Borrellin Representative’s meeting with Lavrov in Moscow on the second Friday ended with the humiliation of a Spanish politician at a time when Russia expelled Swedish, German and Polish diplomats after their alleged involvement as an opposition politician Alexei Navalnyitä support demonstration.

The fate of Navalny, who was sentenced to imprisonment at the beginning of this month, is the number one issue at a ministerial press conference scheduled to begin at 12 noon Finnish time. Other topics on the agenda include EU-Russia relations, protests in Belarus, the situation in Ukraine and the recent war in Nagorno-Karabakh, according to the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

Haavisto is the first EU country to visit Russia since Borrell, so he has had extensive discussions in advance with his EU counterparts on relations. No one can say anything in advance about potential success.

Read about Lavrov here: “Always Putin’s messenger” – Who has robbed the EU of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov?

Russia considers the fate of Navalny, who became poisoned in August, an “internal matter”. Lavrov commented on the state of Russia’s foreign relations after Borrell’s meeting saying, “if you want peace, prepare for war”.

Lavrov and Haavisto have met regularly, most recently in Helsinki in March last year.