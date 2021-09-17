Russia Google and Apple remove imprisoned Alexei Navalny voting app from app stores – Kremlin: Companies comply with Russian law

Russia has previously accused technological waste of meddling in the country’s regional and parliamentary elections, which begin on Friday.

In Russia a prisoner of opposition Alexei Navalnyin backing forces said on Friday that Google and Apple have removed a so-called tactical voting app from their app stores, according to Reuters.

The idea of ​​the application is to recommend to voters the candidate who in each constituency has the best chance of winning the candidate of the ruling party United Russia. The three-day vote in the Russian parliamentary elections began today.

Earlier in September, Russia has accused technological waste of meddling in the country’s regional and parliamentary elections, which begin on Friday, and demanded that they remove the apps from their stores.

On Friday night, news agency AFP said, citing sources, that Apple ended up removing the apps after threats. Among other things, Russian authorities threatened to arrest Apple employees working in Russia if the app is not removed from the app store.

President Vladimir Putin supporters of the most prominent Russian critic, Alexei Navalny, began using the mobile app to organize voting campaigns against United Russia.

The app has been available from both Apple and Google app stores until Friday.

Apple and Google have not commented. Russia said on Thursday that it had approached the CEOs of both companies in person. The President of Russia Vladimir Putin according to a spokesman, American technology giants followed the “letter and spirit” of Russian law when they removed the voting app from their app stores.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov recalled that the application called smart voting is illegal in Russia.

Russian an outside ally of Navalny Ivan Zhdanov described the removal of apps from app stores on Friday as political censorship.

Navalnyi was arrested in January after his return to Russia for the first time since August 2020, when he was tried to be poisoned with the novitic neurotoxin.

The United Russia ruling party is expected to win the election despite its exceptionally low support figures.

The election has been preceded by an unprecedented persecution of dissidents, including the opposition and the remaining independent media.