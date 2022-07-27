Russia, goodbye to the space station: “We’ll make our own”

Russia leaves the International Space Station, a symbol of the thaw

There Russia intends to withdraw from the International Space Station (ISS) project in 2024. This was announced by the new head of the Roscosmos space agency, Yuri Borisov, during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Of course we will honor our commitments, but the decision to exit the project after 2024 has been made,” he said, specifying that construction of a Russian space station should have begun by that date.

The previous head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, has repeatedly questioned space cooperation with the US in light of the war in Ukraine. Nor had he ruled out the possibility of detaching the Russian module from the ISS to continue operating independently, also suggesting the possible use of the station for military monitoring.

Robyn Gatens, ISS director for NASA, said that the agency “has not received anything official about the news” and added that Russia, just like the US, “is thinking about transition” towards the future, which could involve the development of structures other than the Space Station. It is therefore not certain that Roscosmos’s decision is a new passage of the growing tensions between Moscow and Washington in the context of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, launched starting from last February 24th. The ISS construction, which orbits at an altitude of between 330 and 410 kilometers per hour, began in 1998. The facility has housed human personnel since November 2000 and is believed to be a successful example of post-Cold War Russian-American cooperation.

